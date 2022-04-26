Warner Bros Discovery Reports Higher 1Q Earnings at Discovery Operations
By Jon Lafayette published
U.S. ad revenue up 5%
The company now known as Warner Bros. Discovery reported higher earnings for the first quarter. These first quarter earnings do not include the operations of WarnerMedia, acquired from AT&T on April 8.
Net income for the legacy Discovery businesses in the first quarter was $456 million, or 69 cents a share, up from $!40 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue went up 13% to $3.159 billion.
At the company’s U.S. networks, adjusted operating income rose 25% to $1.025 billion as revenue increased 7% to $1.932 billion.
U.S. ad revenue increased 5% to $1.025 billion. Distribution revenue increased 11% to $886 million with the growth of Discovery Plus, the company said. Subscribers to the company’s cable networks fell 8%, with subscriber down 4% at its fully distributed networks.
"With Warner Bros. Discovery, we are creating a pure-play media company with diversified revenues and the most compelling IP ownership, franchises, and brand portfolio in our industry. Importantly, we also have an unrivaled global footprint of touchpoints to get our content into the hands of consumers on every screen,” said CEO David Zaslav.
“We are putting together the strategic framework and organization to drive our balanced approach to growing our businesses and maximizing the value of our storytelling, news and sports,” Zaslav said. “To do this, we have brought together a strong leadership team in a streamlined structure to foster better command and control and strategic clarity across the entire company. I could not be more excited about the massive opportunity ahead." ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.