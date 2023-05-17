Warner Bros Discovery Launches WBD Stream Product for Advertisers

With advertisers shifting ad dollars to streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery announced WBD Stream, a unified digital video offering available to advertisers in the 2023-24 upfront market.

WBD stream offers access to WBD premium content across genres, brands and devices, WBD President fo U.S. Ad Sales Jon Steinlauf said at WBD upfront.

“Warner Bros. Discovery is uniquely positioned in the marketplace with the ability to unlock advertising opportunities across a content portfolio that captures live audiences, creates cultural conversations and inspires viewers through powerful storytelling,” said Steinlauf. “We attract targeted and engaged consumers, delivering maximum impact for brands with ad products and creative solutions that provide a best-in-class experience for both advertisers and audiences.”

The company also announced that it formed a dedicated Client Partnership and Inclusive Solutions Team, headed by Sheereen Russell, executive VP of ad sales and inclusive solutions.

The Client Partnerships and Inclusive Solutions team will air marketers with the company’s portfolio of diverse voices, faces, creators and stories to reach multicultural consumers, with tentpole events, brands and talent.

The Client Partnerships and Inclusive Solutions team can also connect advertisers to minority-owned producers and creators.

The unit also offers sponsorships of year-round cultural moments through programming and streaming content hubs tied to Black History Month, Pride, AAPI Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Women’s History Month.

“As our team meets with marketers, it is clear to us that brands are seeking innovative ways to reach multicultural consumers, and our Client Partnerships and Inclusive Solutions offering is specifically designed to help clients achieve their marketing and sales goals in intentional and meaningful ways,” said Russell. “We know that reaching diverse consumer audiences is not just good for business, but critical for brands’ continued evolution and growth.”