Warner Bros. Discovery Adds Attribution Companies To Roster

Warner Bros. Discovery said it is working with a half-dozen companies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns across its linear, digital and advanced audiences.

The companies are 605, ABCS Insights, Disqo, EDO, LoopMe and Pilotly

“We’re excited to link arms with these innovative companies to better measure and evaluate the attribution and efficacy of campaigns, allowing advertisers to see the true value of our premium storytelling across platforms, from initial consumer awareness to actual consumer action,” said Andrea Zapata, executive VP, head of ad sales Research, Measurement and Insights at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We continue to invest in new and alternative measurement providers that empower the marketplace to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of their spend and see a more multi-dimensional ROI.”

Warner Bros. Discovery said it is committed to developing an expansive portfolio of measurement and currency providers to demonstrate the value and outcomes for sponsors of its content and brands.

“The power of Warner Bros. Discovery’s content and platforms is undeniable, and we’re all-in to help them further validate their efficacy for advertisers,” said Stephen Jepson, executive VP, advertising effectiveness at Disquo. “We’re committed to helping Warner Bros. Discovery deliver neutral and unparalleled insight into what drives consumers in their audience to action.”