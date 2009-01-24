Warner Bros. to Cut 800 Jobs
Warner Bros. is eliminating 800 positions, with the names of those affected to be identified in the next few weeks. In a memo released last week, Warner Bros. Entertainment Chairman and CEO Barry Meyer and President Alan Horn wrote that 10% of global staff would be affected. Further cost-cutting will accompany the layoffs.
