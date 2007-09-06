Warner Bros. Creates T-Works Animated Web Site

Warner Bros. Entertainment said Thursday that it will debut a new Web site come spring, T-Works (as in "toon”), which will integrate all of its iconic animated characters in an interactive world.

The site will allow users to customize the classic cartoon characters, import them to other sites and collect rewards -- actually "carrots," a la Bugs Bunny -- the more time they spend on the site gaming and interacting.

The site will be ad-supported, and Warner Bros. hopes to incubate potential new animated TV series there, as well as streaming some of its classic cartoons.

Characters from Warner Bros. Animation, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera and DC Comics will all be in the mix, so the toons will range from Daffy Duck and Scooby-Doo to The Flintstones and The Jetsons.