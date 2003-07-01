Warm weather, repeats keep syndies slow
Audiences were in flux for the week ending June 22, as summer started and
schools continued to let out, but graduations, warm weather and vacations kept
people outdoors and away from their televisions.
On average, households watching television declined by 213,000 compared with
the prior week, although kids and teens watching television increased by
98,000.
Twentieth Television’s Ex-Treme Dating -- which went wide last month
after an 11-month slow rollout -- remained flat at a 1.0 household rating,
according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s despite a slightly stronger station
lineup in the show’s second week of national syndication.
In its second week, the show had cleared 83% of the country and 125 stations,
up from 81% coverage and 116 stations in its first week.
In the metered markets, Ex-Treme Dating remained even with its lead-in
share but down 20% from both its year-ago rating and share.
As for the other relationship shows, Universal Television’s Blind Date
continued to be No. 1 with a 1.9, although down 5% for the week. Warner Bros.’
elimiDate skidded 6% to a 1.7. Universal’s Fifth Wheel was
unchanged at 1.4, while Warner Bros.’ soon-to-be-canceled Change of Heart
fell 8% to 1.2.
Elsewhere, Buena Vista Television’s Live with Regis and Kelly had the
biggest decline among the 14 talk shows, dropping 14% to a 3.1 and hitting its
lowest rating in 11 weeks. Talk shows are mostly in repeats during the warm
summer months.
King World Productions’ Oprah continued to lead the genre, unchanged
at 5.6, followed by King World’s Dr. Phil, up 10% to 4.6. Universal’s
Maury rose 7% to 3.2 for third place.
In fifth place, behind Regis and Kelly, was Paramount Television’s
Montel Williams, up 4% to 2.7. Right behind was Universal’s The Jerry
Springer Show, which was up 4% to 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Jenny Jones lost
5% to 1.8, while Sony Pictures Television’s Ricki Lake sank 11% to
1.7.
NBC Enterprises’ The John Walsh Show gained 8% to 1.4. Universal’s
Crossing Over with John Edward was unchanged at 1.3, tying King World’s
Martha Stewart Living, which added 8% to 1.3. Rounding out the top dozen
was Twentieth’s Good Day Live, steady at 1.0.
Among the off-net sitcoms, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s That 70s Show
edged fellow newcomer Warner Bros.’ Will & Grace for the second time
in the past three weeks. That 70s Show was up 6% to 3.8, while Will
& Grace dipped 3% to 3.7.
Sony’s Seinfeld remained the top sitcom in syndication for the sixth
consecutive week, including two ties, at 6.3, remaining even with last week.
Warner Bros.’ Friends continued to hold in second place with a 6.0, also
unchanged. And King World’s Everybody Loves Raymond was third, up 5% to
5.9.
