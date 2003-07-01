Warm weather, repeats keep syndies slow

Audiences were in flux for the week ending June 22, as summer started and

schools continued to let out, but graduations, warm weather and vacations kept

people outdoors and away from their televisions.

On average, households watching television declined by 213,000 compared with

the prior week, although kids and teens watching television increased by

98,000.

Twentieth Television’s Ex-Treme Dating -- which went wide last month

after an 11-month slow rollout -- remained flat at a 1.0 household rating,

according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s despite a slightly stronger station

lineup in the show’s second week of national syndication.

In its second week, the show had cleared 83% of the country and 125 stations,

up from 81% coverage and 116 stations in its first week.

In the metered markets, Ex-Treme Dating remained even with its lead-in

share but down 20% from both its year-ago rating and share.

As for the other relationship shows, Universal Television’s Blind Date

continued to be No. 1 with a 1.9, although down 5% for the week. Warner Bros.’

elimiDate skidded 6% to a 1.7. Universal’s Fifth Wheel was

unchanged at 1.4, while Warner Bros.’ soon-to-be-canceled Change of Heart

fell 8% to 1.2.

Elsewhere, Buena Vista Television’s Live with Regis and Kelly had the

biggest decline among the 14 talk shows, dropping 14% to a 3.1 and hitting its

lowest rating in 11 weeks. Talk shows are mostly in repeats during the warm

summer months.

King World Productions’ Oprah continued to lead the genre, unchanged

at 5.6, followed by King World’s Dr. Phil, up 10% to 4.6. Universal’s

Maury rose 7% to 3.2 for third place.

In fifth place, behind Regis and Kelly, was Paramount Television’s

Montel Williams, up 4% to 2.7. Right behind was Universal’s The Jerry

Springer Show, which was up 4% to 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Jenny Jones lost

5% to 1.8, while Sony Pictures Television’s Ricki Lake sank 11% to

1.7.

NBC Enterprises’ The John Walsh Show gained 8% to 1.4. Universal’s

Crossing Over with John Edward was unchanged at 1.3, tying King World’s

Martha Stewart Living, which added 8% to 1.3. Rounding out the top dozen

was Twentieth’s Good Day Live, steady at 1.0.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s That 70s Show

edged fellow newcomer Warner Bros.’ Will & Grace for the second time

in the past three weeks. That 70s Show was up 6% to 3.8, while Will

& Grace dipped 3% to 3.7.

Sony’s Seinfeld remained the top sitcom in syndication for the sixth

consecutive week, including two ties, at 6.3, remaining even with last week.

Warner Bros.’ Friends continued to hold in second place with a 6.0, also

unchanged. And King World’s Everybody Loves Raymond was third, up 5% to

5.9.