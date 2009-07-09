'Warehouse 13' Draws 3.5 Million Viewers
Warehouse 13 opened up as the third best original series premiere in Syfy history.
Bowing from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 7, the same day Syfy replaced Sci Fi Channel as the NBC Universal service's moniker, Warehouse 13 averaged 3.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data. That trailed only the series premieres of Stargate Atlantis (4.2 million on July 16, 2004) and Eureka (4.1 million on July 18, 2006) in the network's pantheon of series starts, according to channel officials.
