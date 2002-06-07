Ware steps down as UPN chief

United Paramount Network chief operating officer Adam Ware exited the company Friday.

Ware's contract with the company expired in February, but he agreed to a

short-term extension to assist with the integration of UPN into the CBS

operational structure.

Ware joined UPN in 1999 and, before that, he had been executive vice president at

USA Networks Inc.'s broadcast-station division.

Prior to that, he was senior VP of network distribution at Fox.

Ware, 35, and his wife are expecting their first child in a couple of weeks.

After taking some time off to spend with the newly expanded family, Ware

plans to move on to the next phase of his career.

"Adam has been a valuable asset to UPN, and his hard work and diligence were

instrumental in shaping UPN as it stands today," CBS president

and CEO Leslie Moonves said.