War news does number on syndies

Daytime shows took a one-two punch for the week ending March 30.

The "left uppercut" was that for the first time, syndicated shows had to

compete against war coverage for an entire week, with the number of households

viewing major cable news networks in daytime up dramatically compared with the week

prior to the war.

Cable News Network was up 220 percent, MSNBC was up 236 percent and leader Fox News Channel

was up 138 percent.

The "right cross" was that although some shows were pre-empted, in many cases,

the pre-emptions were not high enough for Nielsen Media Research to discount the shows from the

weekly average. (Coverage has to drop by 10 percentage points -- say, from 95

percent coverage of the United States to 85 percent -- for a show's performance to be

discounted.)

Partly as a result, only two of 14 syndicated talkers were up for the week.

They were Jenny Jones, up 21 percent to a 1.7, and Crossing Over with John

Edward, up 10 percent to a 1.1.

On the downside, top talker Oprah was off 7 percent to a 5.5; rookie

Dr. Phil fell 9 percent to a 4.3; Live with Regis & Kelly was

down 11 percent to 3.1, equaling its season low; Maury was down 19

percent to a new season-low 2.5; Jerry Springer was down 4 percent to a

2.3; Montel fell 16 percent to a 2.1, equaling its lowest-ever rating;

Martha Stewart Living was down 15 percent to a 1.1, equaling its low for

the season; and full-rollout rookie Good Day Live (it had a limited

rollout last year) was down 11 percent to 0.8, matching its lowest rating to

date.

Four talkers were unchanged: Ricki Lake at a 1.5, John Walsh at

a 1.3, The Other Half at a 0.9 and Caroline Rhea at a 0.7.

Among the court shows, the losses were not as severe. Still, only two of

seven improved: People's Court, up 5 percent to a 2.0, and Judge Greg

Mathis, up 6 percent to a 1.9.

The leaders were in "lower" court for the week: Judge Judy, down 6

percent to a 4.7; Divorce Court, down 10 percent to a 2.7; and Texas

Justice, down 9 percent to a 2.1.

Unchanged were Judge Joe& Brown at a 3.2 and Judge

Hatchett at a 1.6.

Off-network sitcoms, which got hammered by war coverage the previous week, managed

to rally this week.

For the first time, That 70s Show edged out Will & Grace for top

rookie honors with a 3.7, up 6 percent, compared with Will & Grace's

3.6, unchanged.

Regaining the top spot among sitcoms -- not that there was anything wrong with

No. 2 -- was Seinfeld, up 14 percent to a 6.6. Friends was in

second, up 7 percent to 6.3, and Everybody Loves Raymond was in third at

a 5.6, up 8 percent.