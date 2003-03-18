War might bump NBC golf to CNBC

If NBC goes to wall-to-wall news coverage this Saturday, sister network CNBC

will air this weekend's Bay Hill Invitational pro golf tournament.

CNBC would carry live coverage of the PGA event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST

Saturday and, possibly, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST Sunday.

NBC Sports has not yet decided what to do with Sunday's scheduled Arena

Football League games.