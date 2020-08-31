WAPT Adds 9 p.m. Newscast on MeTV Jackson

Hearst-owned 16 WAPT in Jackson, Miss., announced that it will be adding a 9 p.m. newscast on subchannel MeTV Jackson. The newscast launches Monday, Aug. 31 and will air broadcast seven days a week for a half hour.

The 16 WAPT evening team, which includes Megan West, Keegan Foxx, Troy Johnson, Joe Cook and chief meteorologist David Hartman, will anchor the newscast during the week. The weekend edition will be anchored by Scott Simmons, Nick Niehaus and meteorologist Christina Kay.

“16 WAPT is constantly working to find new ways to serve our community,” said president and general manager Mike Neelly. “We’re thrilled to add this new newscast, seven days a week, making it even more convenient for viewers trying to keep up with constantly changing news, sports, and weather. In a year branded by chaos and uncertainty, providing a convenient local source of verified information is more important than ever.”