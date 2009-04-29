WAOW/WYOW GM Jorstad Retiring

WAOW/WYOW Wausau Vice President/General Manager Laurin Jorstad has announced his retirement, effective in December. A 36-year veteran of the stations, he’ll stay on as a consultant.

"It's been a good run and I look forward to continuing my involvement with the stations and the many community organizations with whom we work," said Jorstad on WAOW.com.

News Director Randy Winter will take over the day-to-day as director of station operations.

The stations are owned by Quincy Newspapers.

"[Laurin] has done an outstanding job for many years and we were fortunate to have had someone of his abilities in place when we became involved with the stations,” says Quincy Newspapers President/CEO Ralph M. Oakley. “He understands the important role a television station plays in the communities it serves," said Oakley.