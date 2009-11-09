'Wanda Sykes' Off to Good Start
Fox's new latenight skein fronted by Wanda Sykes is off to an encouraging start, with Saturday's bow outperforming the net's delivery with "Mad TV" in the timeslot a year ago.
The premiere of "The Wanda Sykes Show" averaged 2.2 household rating/5 share in Nielsen's metered-markets from 11 p.m. to midnight, up 16% from "MAD's" fourth-quarter average meters (1.9/4) and double what Spike Feresten's show did last winter (1.1/2).
Click here for the full article on Variety.com.
Rick Kissell writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.
