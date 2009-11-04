Walters Lands Interview With Palin

Barbara Walters will sit-down with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and ABC News will dole out the interview over five parts, beginning Nov. 17 on Good Morning America, continuing that evening on Nightline, Nov. 18 on GMA and Nov. 20 on 20/20.

The interview is timed to the release of Palin's forthcoming book Going Rogue: An American Life, which hits stores Nov. 17. Palin will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, Nov. 16. Palin will also appear on Sean Hannity's Fox News program Nov. 18. It will be her first cable interview.

Palin will discuss her political life as Governor of Alaska and John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election as well as her private life.