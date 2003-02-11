Walters to host Peabodys

Barbara Walters, host of ABC's 20/20 and co-host of The View,

will add hosting duties for the 62nd annual Peabody Awards May 19 at the

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.

Walters is a Peabody winner herself for a 1995 profile of actor Christopher

Reeve.

Winners of this year's awards -- which honor outstanding radio, TV and new

media -- will be announced April 2.

The awards are administered by the University of Georgia's Grady College of

Journalism and Mass Communications.