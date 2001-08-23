Walters cops Carey chat

Barbara Walters has grabbed the first interview with Grammy-winning pop singer Mariah Carey following her nervous breakdown on ABC's 20/20.

Carey will tape the interview with Walters to air on the program on Sept. 12, according to a 20/20 publicist. Carey has largely been in seclusion since suffering what publicists called an "emotional and physical breakdown" in July.

Carey, 31, whose new album "Glitter" is due in stores on Sept. 11, is expected to discuss the reasons behind her hospitalization. - Richard Tedesco

