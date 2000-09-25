WALTERS IS BACK
After flirting with CBS, Barbara Walters has re-upped with ABC for five more years, the network said Wednesday. Walters will anchor 20/20 Friday, which debuts Oct. 6, and continue to produce and appear in The View (under a separate contract with ABC Daytime). She will also continue to produce and appear in two Barbara Walters Specials a year, one of which will focus on the Academy Awards.
