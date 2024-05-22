Walter Cade Gets Expanded Role Leading Ad Sales for NBCU Local Chicago

Walter Cade, senior VP of sales for NBCUniversal Local in Chicago, has been given an expanded role, the company said.

Cade will head sales for NBC station WMAQ, Telemundo station WSNS and NBC Sports Chicago, reporting to Kevin Cross, president and GM of NBCU Local Chicago.

He will continue to oversee sales for NBC Sports Regional Networks and sports partnerships for NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, reporting to Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of local sales for NBCU Advertising & Partnerships.

“Walter is a tremendously experienced, respected and strategic leader who has a deep knowledge of Chicago-area communities and NBCU Local Chicago’s diverse portfolio of TV, streaming and digital properties, and has established relationships with the region’s marketers and advertisers,” said Cross. “We’re proud to add Walter’s skills and passion to our already talented leadership and sales teams, and excited for the contributions he’ll bring to our market’s advertising community.”

A native of the Chicago area, Cade spent 16 years in top sales roles with NBC Sports Chicago before heading sales for NBC Sports Regional Networks.

Before joining NBC Sports Chicago in 2001, he held posts at Starcom Worldwide, GroupW Sports Marketing, Katz Media Group and the Chicago Bulls.