Walsh scripts drama series

As if having two series on television isn't enough, John Walsh is working on
a one-hour drama series to which NBC has made a script commitment.

The show would be a fictional account of what goes on behind the scenes on
one of Walsh's other shows, America's Most Wanted, which airs on Fox
Saturday nights.

Walsh and Stephen Herek will executive-produce, and Herek will direct from a
script penned by Jim and John Thomas.

The Thomases will also executive-produce.

Walsh also appears on The John Walsh Show, a syndicated daytime talk
show from NBC Enterprises.