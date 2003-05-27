Walsh renewals almost complete

NBC Enterprises has renewed The John Walsh Show in more than 86% of

the country for a second season, the syndicator said Tuesday.

The show has been cleared in 28 of the top 30 markets and 45 of the top 50.

"The John Walsh Show has proven to be one of the most important and

relevant daytime talk shows in syndication in just its first season," said Ed

Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises. "Whether it was on-location in Salt Lake

City with Elizabeth Smart's family or in Modesto, Calif., holding a town-hall

discussion on Laci Peterson, John and the show have been changing the way

viewers look at daytime television."

The show's newest round of renewals include WDIV-TV Detroit, WMAR-TV

Baltimore and WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.

Those clearances are in addition to stations from the Belo Corp., Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.,

Gannett Co. Inc., LIN Television Corp., Meredith Broadcasting Corp., Post-Newsweek Stations, E.W. Scripps Co., Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Tribune

Broadcasting groups.