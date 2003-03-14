Walsh ratings spike with Smart

Thursday's first-ever live episode of NBC Enterprises' The John

Walsh Show tied the program's best-ever metered-market ratings, scoring a

3.2 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The program featured Ed Smart and the couple who led police to his missing

15-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.

The show's previous 3.2 came on President's Day, Feb. 17, when all of the

East Coast was snowed under and most people were home watching television.

NBC received more good news Friday about The John Walsh Show --

it has been picked up in Minneapolis and upgraded in Phoenix.

Starting Monday, the show will air at 3 p.m. on KSTP-TV

Minneapolis, replacing Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis.

And starting Monday, March 24, The John Walsh Show will move from 2

p.m. to 4 p.m. on KPNX-TV Phoenix.