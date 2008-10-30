Walsh Named VP, GM at KOVR

Kevin Walsh, VP and director of sales at CBS duopoly KOVR and KMAX Sacramento, moves into the VP/general manager position there. He succeeds Bruno Cohen, who slid over to WBBM Chicago, another CBS O&O.



Walsh’s background includes 10 years at KRON San Francisco, four of them as general sales manager. He and Cohen worked closely in Sacramento.

“Kevin Walsh has done an excellent job of leading our sales team in Sacramento and we are confident that he will do an outstanding job of succeeding his mentor Bruno Cohen as General Manager and oversee the continued growth of our stations,” said CBS Television Stations President/CEO Tom Kane. “We are very pleased and fortunate that we are able to name a successor with the institutional knowledge and experience in the marketplace that Kevin possesses.”