Walsh Moves Up at Twentieth
Kevin Walsh, vice president of Southeastern region sales for Twentieth Television, based in Atlanta, has been named VP, broadcast sales for the Northeastern region.
Walsh, who will be moving back to New York, will be selling Twentieth shows in a number of major markets.
His sample case will include Malcolm in the Middle and 24 on the off-net side, Divorce Court, Texas Justice, and Good Day Live in the syndicated category.
