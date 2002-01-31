Walsh clears 60%

John Walsh's new syndicated talk show for NBC Enterprises, The John Walsh

Show, has been cleared in 60 percent of the country for fall 2002, including in

nine of the top 10 markets.

In addition to the NBC owned-and-operated stations, top-10 market clearances include

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.'s WCVB-TV Boston and Post-Newsweek Stations Inc.'s WDIV-TV Detroit.

Walsh hosts Fox's America's Most Wanted, one of network TV's

longest-running shows.