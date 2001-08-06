Wallach named NBC Enterprises EVP

Barry Wallach has been named executive vice president of NBC Enterprises, a move that re-teams him with his past Eyemark boss, Ed Wilson.

Previously head of domestic sales at CBS/Eyemark, Wallach will now oversee all broadcast and cable sales activities for NBC, again reporting to Wilson, formerly chief of Eyemark, now president of NBC Enterprises. NBC series Wallach will manage include first-run strips Weakest Link, The Other Half and Access Hollywood.

While at Eyemark, CBS' syndication arm that later merged with King World, Wallach supervised the off-net sales of Everybody Loves Raymond, which lands on stations this fall. Most recently, Wallach served as president of distribution and marketing at WorldNow, which consults the local broadcast community on new media opportunities.

- Susanne Ault