Wallace Tapped as NBC News VP

Alex Wallace has been named vice president of NBC News, Steve Capus, president, NBC News, announced Monday. In her new capacity, Wallace will report directly to Capus.

As VP, Wallace will oversee NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams, as well as NBC News specials.

Most recently, Wallace was executive producer of Today, Weekend Edition and senior producer of Today.

Before joining NBC News, she was senior broadcast producer for CBS' The Early Show.