Wallace Scores Sit-Down With Iran's Ahmadinejad

It's hard to keep a great reporter down, and the semi-retired Mike Wallace proved he hasn't lost his acclaimed touch by scoring a sit-down network interview with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

In the wide-ranging interview, conducted yesterday in Tehran, Wallace presses the president on topics ranging from foreign relations, Hezbollah, Lebanon and Iraq to his feelings on President Bush's foreign policy.

Parts of the interview will air on the CBS Evening News Thursday, Aug. 10. The full interview will be featured on 60 Minutes Aug. 13.