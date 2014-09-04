Wallace, Perez to Join 'The View'

Updated Wednesday, Sept. 3, 10:15 pm ET

Rosie Perez and Nicolle Wallace will be The View's two new panelists when the show premieres its 18th season on Monday, Sept. 15.

“These are powerful and accomplished women from different walks of life who have had amazing personal and professional experiences. Each brings incredible perspective and information to the table,” said Bill Wolff, The View's new executive producer, in a statement. “This mix of smart, vibrant and energetic women is unlike anything else on daytime television.”

The two will join Whoopi Goldberg, who’s been with the show since September 2007, and Rosie O’Donnell, who’s returning to the show after being a member of the panel for one season in 2006-07. (Goldberg and O'Donnell have not previously been on the show together.) Perez and Wallace succeed Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy, both of whom departed the show last month. Wolff, who joins The View from MSNBC, replaces co-creator and executive producer Bill Geddie.

“I am beyond thrilled, honored and completely surprised that I've been asked to join The View,” said Perez, also in a statement. “Knowing that I'll be in the company of Whoopi, Rosie and Nicolle, three very smart and engaging women that I have an immense amount of respect for, makes it even more unbelievable. The opportunity to connect with our nation's audience on a daily basis... icing on the cake! Very happy.”

“I am honored to join the tradition of compelling conversations that has been the signature of The View for the better part of two decades,” said Wallace. “I have watched The View for many years and now to be seated alongside three women that I have admired is both humbling and incredibly exciting.”

Wallace comes to the show after being a regular contributor to MSNBC. She formerly was communications director for George W. Bush and will serve as the panel’s conservative foil, much as Elisabeth Hasselbeck did when she sat next to O’Donnell. Wallace also is the author of the New York Times bestselling contemporary political novel, Eighteen Acres, and It’s Classified.

This is the first Perez’ name has surfaced after the show did extensive chemistry tests in its search for new hosts. The multi-talented Perez is an actress, dancer and choreographer, perhaps best known for her role in Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing. She's also an author, having published her memoirHandbook for an Unpredictable Life: How I Survived Sister Renata and My Crazy Mother, and Still Came Out Smiling (with Great Hair) this year.

