Wallace Joins Fox News
ABC News veteran Chris Wallace is joining Fox News Channel as the new anchor of Fox Sunday Morning
.
Come November, he'll replace anchor Tony Snow, who is getting a syndicated radio program for Fox News Radio.
Most recently, Wallace was a senior correspondent for ABC's PrimeTime Thursday
and also substitute-anchored on Nightline
. He previously was a White House correspondent for NBC News, where he also had some anchoring duties.
At Fox, Wallace will also play a key role in political coverage of the 2004 elections.
