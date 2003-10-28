Wallace Joins Fox News

ABC News veteran Chris Wallace is joining Fox News Channel as the new anchor of Fox Sunday Morning

.

Come November, he'll replace anchor Tony Snow, who is getting a syndicated radio program for Fox News Radio.

Most recently, Wallace was a senior correspondent for ABC's PrimeTime Thursday

and also substitute-anchored on Nightline

. He previously was a White House correspondent for NBC News, where he also had some anchoring duties.

At Fox, Wallace will also play a key role in political coverage of the 2004 elections.