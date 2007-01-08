Trending

Wallace Joins ESPN

Robert Wallace, who has been heading his own consulting company, Tumbling Dice Media, since 2005, has joined ESPN as VP of original entertainment.

He will be based in New York and head up unscripted and reality programming for the sports net.

Before hanging out his own shingle--where ESPN was a client--Wallace was a producer for ABC News' Prime Time Live. He is also former editor of Rolling Stone.