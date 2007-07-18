Wallace to Head NBC O&Os

John Wallace is the new president of the NBC-owned stations, NBCU President/CEO Jeff Zucker announced today. Wallace started at NBC as a page 19 years ago, making his way up to executive vice president, television operations and production services, where he designed the studio, set and HD facility for Today and Saturday Night Live.

Wallace will oversee NBC’s ten owned and operated stations. He succeeds Jay Ireland, who is staying within the corporation as president and CEO of GE Asset Management.

"[Wallace] has been a key part of our success for a number of years," said Zucker, "and his leadership skills and technical prowess will serve us well as we continue to grow our stations group in this increasingly digital world."

In a company memo announcing the promotion this morning, Zucker called Wallace "an experienced and talented television executive."

NBC’s stations [http://www.nbcuni.com/About_NBC_Universal/Company_Overview/overview02.shtml ] include WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles and WMAQ Chicago, as well as 16 Telemundo outlets.