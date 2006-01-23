Wall To Head Lions Gate TV

Barbara Wall, executive VP, production and development, Landscape Entertainment (NBC's Medical Investigation), has joined Lions Gate as senior VP, television.

She will oversee new development for broadcast and cable, as well as its current series Weeds (Showtime), The Dead Zone (USA), Missing, Lovespring (both Lifetime) and Wildfire (ABC Family).

Before Lions Gate, Wall held the same post at Heel and Toe Films, where she helped develop the pilot for hit Fox drama House.

