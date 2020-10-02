‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff ‘World Beyond’ on AMC Oct. 4

After its premiere on new streaming platform AMC Plus Oct. 1, The Walking Dead: World Beyond debuts on AMC Sunday, Oct. 4. The spinoff “expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world,” said AMC.

Two teen sisters and two friends leave a place of safety and encounter an array of dangers, both living and undead. Matt Negrete is the showrunner and executive producer. The characters set out “on a grand adventure,” according to Negrete, which he said calls to mind Stand By Me.

World Beyond has the tension and suspense and horror of The Walking Dead, he said, but a different vibe. “We have a bit more hopeful tone,” Negrete said.

The cast includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

Exec producer Scott M. Gimple, who created The Walking Dead, calls World Beyond “a whole other thing” from which it spawned, with a new set of characters. “You won’t see Rick Grimes walking around the corner, saying, ‘Hey kids, what’s up?’ ” said Gimple.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead is on AMC Oct. 11. Season eleven of The Walking Dead airs next year.

“A tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other,” said AMC of World Beyond. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

World Beyond was supposed to premiere in April, but was set back when the pandemic took over. One episode has the characters in facemasks due to the “noxious landscape,” in Gimple’s words, they are facing.

“It’s welcome to my world--an unfortunate coincidence,” said Gimple.