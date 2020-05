'Walking Dead' Midseason Finale Rises Again

The Walking Dead continued its string of year-over-year ratings gains with Sunday's midseason finale, rising 15% from last year's winter finale with 12.1 million viewers.

The episode also drew 7.7 million adults 18-49 viewers. The first eight episodes of Walking Dead's fourth season averaged 13 million viewers and 8.4 million adults 18-49.

The live after-show Talking Dead drew a record 6 million viewers, including 3.8 million adults 18-49. Talking Dead is averaging 4.5 million viewers and 3 million adults 18-49 this season.

The Walking Dead returns Feb. 9, 2014.