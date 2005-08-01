Walker To Run Again
CBS has begun production on a new Walker, Texas Ranger movie with Chuck Norris, to be aired in the 2005-2006 season.
Also reunited for the movie were Sheree Wilson (Alex Cahill), Judson Mills (Francis Gage) and Clarence Gilyard (James Trivette).
The series ran for eight years on CBS from 1993 to 2001, where it was the night's most-viewed show.
This time, however, it is being targeted for Sunday night--CBS' movie night--either for an open Sunday date in October or in the November sweeps.
