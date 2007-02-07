Walker Joins MGM as VP of Worldwide TV

Faye Walker, former head of marketing for The Tennis Channel, has joined MGM as VP of worldwide TV marketing.

In her new role reporting to MGM Worldwide Television Distribution President Jim Packer, Walker will oversee the marketing of all TV programming, including cable, syndication, ad sales, VOD initiatives and campaigns.

She will also oversee the creation of collateral marketing materials in support of new TV programs and feature films made for television, including devising national and local syndication campaigns for MGM’s new syndicated offerings of RENO911! and Chappelle’s Show. Both shows have been cleared in the top three U.S. television markets.

Walker served as VP of marketing for The Tennis Channel since its inception in 2002. Her resume also includes serving as VP of marketing and promotions at GSN (formerly The Game Show Network) from 1998 to 2002, as well as various executive positions in TV and film.