Waldon Tapped for KCRA News Chief

Lori Waldon, news director at WISN Milwaukee, has been named news director at KCRA-KQCA Sacramento. She stays within the Hearst TV corporation with the move, and starts Aug. 20.

"Lori has demonstrated great success in winning and outstanding leadership," said Elliott Troshinsky, KCRA-KQCA president and general manager. "I am confident that she will lead us to a new level of excellence on all of our news and information platforms."

Waldon succeeds Anzio Williams, who took the vice president of news job at WCAU Philadelphia earlier this month.

A native of California, Waldon previously was assistant news director at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento. She spent 13 years in news management roles at KPIX San Francisco, and was a reporter at stations in Charlotte, Mobile and Peoria. Waldon has been the WISN news director since 2006.

"I am really excited to return to Sacramento and to lead KCRA 3 News. It's a tremendous newsroom of outstanding journalists," said Waldon. "In this highly competitive market, KCRA sets the bar high and it delivers."