Wal-Mart Carries ABC Soap Brand

ABC is extending its brand into Wal-Marts across the country thanks to a deal with American Greetings on a line of Soap Opera-themed greeting cards.

But don't expect any, "congratulations on divorcing your philandering husband and marrying your crippled childhood sweetheart" cards.

The greetings will be confined to birthday and friendship cards tied to All My Children (AMC), One Life to Live (OLTL), and General Hospital (what, no General Hospital Get Well cards?).

ABC has already extended the soap brand with an AMC fragrance line and an OLTL novel.

The cards are described as "fun, casual, and a bit on the edge." For instance, the front of one featuring OLTL's hunky Ryan Lavery says “I’m completely naked inside this card.” Then, on the inside, a fully clothed Lavery quips: “I can’t believe you fell for that. Happy Birthday anyway.”

The cards are available in select Wal-Marts around the country.

