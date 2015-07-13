WADL Detroit Gets GetTV

WADL Detroit has launched the Sony Pictures Television diginet getTV on the independent station’s channel 38.2. GetTV launched in February 2014 and airs classic films, shows and specials. The deal gives getTV over 70% of U.S. households, and a station partner in all Top 25 markets.

“We are excited about adding getTV and offering more choices in the Detroit market,” said Kevin Adell, CEO, WADL. “We can always count on Sony Pictures Television for great programming.”

Family-owned WADL’s regular lineup includes the syndicated shows House of Payne, Everybody Loves Raymond and a court block in the afternoon.

“We are thrilled that classic television fans in Detroit can now tune in and enjoy the great movie and television entertainment showcased on getTV,” said Tom Troy, senior VP, distribution, SPT. “Our partnerships with broadcasters are designed to deliver great entertainment to the viewers in their markets while providing a deal structure that drives revenue and enables them to remain focused on their core broadcasting and local digital businesses.”