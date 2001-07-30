Wachtel joins USA

Jeff Wachtel has been named executive vice president of series and long-form

programming at USA Network.

Most recently TV-series chief at Landscape Entertainment (NBC's The New

New Thing), Wachtel will now oversee all of USA's series, original movies

and miniseries.

Wachtel -- once an executive producer on syndicated series Pensacola:

Wings of Gold -- will also spearhead USA's plan to expand into a new

'limited series' content category.

Previously, Wachtel has worked at Alliance Atlantis Television and Columbia

TriStar Television Distribution.