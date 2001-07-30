Wachtel joins USA
By Susanne Ault
Jeff Wachtel has been named executive vice president of series and long-form
programming at USA Network.
Most recently TV-series chief at Landscape Entertainment (NBC's The New
New Thing), Wachtel will now oversee all of USA's series, original movies
and miniseries.
Wachtel -- once an executive producer on syndicated series Pensacola:
Wings of Gold -- will also spearhead USA's plan to expand into a new
'limited series' content category.
Previously, Wachtel has worked at Alliance Atlantis Television and Columbia
TriStar Television Distribution.
