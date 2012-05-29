WABC VP of News Plotnick Resigns

Kenny Plotnick, vice president of news at WABC New York, is stepping down. He started at WABC in 1987. His final day is June 1.

"For more than half my life, I've called our company my home away from home, first in Buffalo, then a decade in Philadelphia followed by 25 years at the greatest station in the country, WABC," he said in a memo to staffers. "I have been honored and proud to have led our news department to countless ratings victories and recognition as an example of the highest standards of journalism in the business."

Plotnick said he'd "given a lot of thought to what lies ahead during the next 25 years of my life, and wrote of "looking elsewhere for career challenges."

His resignation was previously reported in

Rick Gevers' newsletter.

WABC is owned by ABC and is a ratings powerhouse in DMA No. 1.

Dave Davis, president and general manager at WABC, saluted his newsroom chief in a memo. "Let me be the first to thank Kenny for leading Eyewitness News with distinction for the past 10 years, and for contributing to its success during the last 25 years," he said. "Kenny's hard work and dedication to serving our news viewers will live on here, through all the good people and practices he has put in place. Because of that, I have complete confidence in your ability to continue to gather, produce, and present the No. 1 news in the New York area."

Davis is searching for a new news director.