WABC-TV GM Davis Retiring After Four Decade Career

Dave Davis, president and general manager of WABC-TV, New York, said he is retiring after a 40 year career in the broadcasting business.

A replacement is expected to be named shortly.

“It has been a privilege to have spent the majority of my career with the ABC Owned Station Group and the past 15 years with WABC,” Davis said. "Our job is to reflect and serve the many local communities of the greater New York region, and I’m very proud of the work done by the team to make it the most watched station in the country.”

Davis started his career as a news photographer in 1977 at KTRK-TV, the ABC station in Houston. He was promoted to news reporter and then news producer.

He moved to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas in 1982 as producer of the 6 p.m. news. After returning to KTRK, he moved to ABC’s WTVD-TV, Raleigh Durham, N.C., as news director.

Davis joined WPVI TV as news director and was promoted to general manger in 1997.

He was GM at WABC-TV twice. The first time was in 2003. From 2007-10 he was executive VP at ABC News. He returned to WABC in 2010.

“WABC has long been the most dominant channel in the nation due to the work and dedication of this incredible team,” said Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC Owned Station Group. “ I know Dave’s been thinking about life beyond work and how he is looking forward to enjoying the rewards that come after a four decade-long career. Change is never easy, but it allows us to bring fresh perspectives into the mix as we look to take advantage of new and exciting opportunities facing the local station business.” McMahon is finalizing a plan for Davis’ replacement.