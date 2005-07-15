WABC Recruits Citizen-Journalists

WABC New York is asking viewers to send in video and still images of breaking news that they capture on their cell phones.

After the July 7 terrorist attacks in London, TV networks aired grainy video that victims recorded on their cell phones. While video-enabled cell phones are more commonplace in Europe, the technology is taking hold here. Since last week’s attacks, U.S. networks have stepped up their efforts to obtain viewer-contributed content. CNN and MSNBC, for example, both have areas on their web sites where viewers can submit their video and photos.

On Wednesday night’s newscast, WABC anchor Bill Ritter asked viewers to send in contributions.



The station is treading carefully though. On its web site, WABC makes “citizen journalists” submit a release form that, among other things, says the footage is real and not altered.