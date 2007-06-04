WABC Offers Cab Fare

WABC New York was greenlighted by the NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission to offer content in the back seats of New York taxis. Currently in test-mode, the TAXI-TV program airs material from Eyewitness News, AccuWeather, ESPN and the restaurant guide Zagat. WABC partners with VeriFone Transportation Systems for the cab content.

By August 1, all owners of New York City taxicab medallions must sign up for a content delivery system that features, among other things, a Global Positioning System.

"Our new service had been designed and successfully tested to meet the quick information needs of taxi riders," says WABC director of business development Michael Mongelluzzo. "TAXI-TV also provides advertisers with a valuable new way to reach this attractive on-the-go audience."