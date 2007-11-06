Vyyo Names VP of Sales
By B&C Staff
Christopher Graham joined Vyyo as vice president of sales.
Graham had been VP of sales, broadband-service providers at Ditech Networks.
At the provider of broadband-access equipment for cable-system operators, he will be responsible for all sales efforts to Comcast covering the UltraBand spectrum-overlay platform and T-1 over hybrid fiber-coaxial solution.
