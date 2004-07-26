Vyvx Offers Uncompressed Digital Transmission

Vyvx has just launched a 270-megabit-per-second occasional service -- essentially the industry’s first end-to-end uncompressed terrestrial digital-transmission platform.

Initially, it will be available in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco. By utilizing the Serial Digital Interface (SDI) standard, the service makes it possible for broadcasters, film and TV producers, and other video-content providers to send and receive standard-definition content uncompressed at 270 Mbps. The use of the Serial Digital Terminal Interface (SDTI) makes it possible for uncompressed HD content to be sent at 270 Mbps; use of Asynchronous Serial Interface (ASI) enables 213-Mbps transmission.

According to Vyvx spokesperson Jeff Pound, the service will expand to other cities as demand dictates.