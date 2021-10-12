Vudu Streaming Service Launches on Oculus Virtual Reality Devices

Vudu, the streaming service from Comcast's Fandango unit, said that it is available on virtual reality devices from Facebook’s Oculus, effective Tuesday.

Users of Quest 1 and Quest 2 devices will be able to rent or buy 200,000 movies and TV shows, many not available on subscription services, such as Free Guy, available for $5.99.

Quest 2 users can also access hundreds of 3D releases like The Boss Baby: Family Business, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

Vudu also offers thousands of free titles.

"We’re excited that Vudu will now serve as the official movie and TV store on Oculus," said Fandango chief commercial officer Kevin Shepela. “Fandango’s mission is to usher fans to the most moving entertainment experiences and we’re certainly able to deliver that promise with the new Vudu app on Oculus. We’re thrilled to be working with Oculus to help transport fans to new worlds in the most immersive formats available.”

Fandango merged its on-demand streaming services, Vudu and FandangoNow, in August. Comcast acquired Vudu in April 2020.

Vudu is available in more than 75 million connected TV households via smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Vizio and devices from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 and Flex, PlayStation, X-Box and TiVo.