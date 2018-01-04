Vubiquity Names Heiting Head of North American Sales

Vubiquity said it appointed Craig Heiting as executive VP, North American Sales.



Heiting, who had been senior VP, sales and business development, at Deluxe Entertainment, will report directly to Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis.



In his new role, Heiting will be responsible for sales management for new and existing clients and for setting the direction for the company’s future growth.



“Craig has a terrific reputation within the industry and maintains strong customer relationships across the media and entertainment space,” said Antonellis. “As the company continues to extend its products and service offerings, Craig’s experience makes him the right person to guide Vubiquity’s North American Sales initiatives. His expertise spanning sales, technology, product and operations will serve our customers and their goals well.”