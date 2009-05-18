Vritual Academy Goes Wide

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation has launched www.virtualtvacademy.org, a Web site that opens up its video of discussions with entertainment industry professionals to the world at large.

Previously, only members of its academic program could access them, but the seminars, Directing for TV, Writing for Television, and Nonfiction & Reality Programming, will be accessible to a wider range of students and professors, to whom it is targeted, as well as the public at large.

More seminars will be posted "soon," according to the Academy.