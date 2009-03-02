Vrees Named WCVB News Director

WMUR Manchester (NH) news director Andrew Vrees has been named to the same post at Hearst-Argyle sister station WCVB Boston. Vrees had been at WMUR since 2004, and spearheaded coverage of the region’s various ice storms, blizzards and floods, as well as New Hampshire’s vital role in the country’s presidential elections.



“Andrew Vrees has impressed me from the moment I first met him leading the presidential primary coverage for WMUR,” said WCVB President/General Manager Bill Fine. “His passion for news, expertise in multi-platform news generation and excellent record of accomplishment, make him a great addition to NewsCenter 5. Andrew is the absolute right journalist to lead Boston's #1 news team.”



“WCVB is a television station with a rich history and an incredible reputation,” said Vrees. “I couldn’t be more excited and proud to join the team at NewsCenter 5. This is an opportunity to be part of one of the very best news operations in the country.”



Both stations are ABC affiliates.



Prior to this time at WMUR, Vrees was at KOAT Albuquerque.